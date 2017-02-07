Truckee officials urge caution with flooding, avalanche danger (update) | SierraSun.com

You can also get them at the following Placer County locations, and click here to learn more :

In Incline Village, residents can get sandbags from all three NLTFPD fire stations — Station 11 at 875 Tanager St. in Incline; Station 12 at 14 Cal Neva Drive in Crystal Bay; and Station 13 at 965 Mt. Rose Highway (431) in Incline — and fill them from the sand pile at the Washoe County Maintenance Yard, located at the highway 431/28 intersection, north of the roundabout.

In Truckee, free sand bags will be available at Truckee Fire Station 92. located at 11473 Donner Pass Road, as well as the U.S. Forest Service Building at 10969 Stevens Lane. Click here to learn more .

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m. Tuesday

The town of Truckee’s Public Works crews are responding to flooded roadways “as personnel and equipment allows,” according to a 1:20 p.m. Tuesday statement from the Truckee Police Department.

Flooded roadways can be reported to the town at 530-582-7707, officials said, who added that 911 should be reserved for life threatening or other serious emergencies.

“In many places, the run-off is ponding on roadways in between the snowbanks, creating areas of localized flooding,” according to police. “Widespread flooding is not expected to occur with this storm; however, minor flooding along drainage ditches and small streams is possible.”

Meanwhile, residents of the southwest corner of the Donner Lake area along the streets of Washoe Circle, Conifer Drive and parts of South Shore Drive are being asked to be wary of potential avalanche danger.

According to the TPD statement, potential avalanche danger in these areas is currently high in those areas, and “this danger is likely to persist for several days.”

Residents should check with the Sierra Avalanche Center at http://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org for updates.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A flood warning will be in effect for the greater Truckee-Tahoe and regional valley areas from 6:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

According to NWS, up to 2 inches of rain had already fallen by 6:45 a.m. Tuesday across the Lake Tahoe Basin and eastern Alpine County, and mud slides have already occurred along the west shore of Lake Tahoe.

“The greatest threat for flooding is near creeks, streams and urban areas,” according to NWS. “Rock and mud slides are likely to occur near steep terrain. Motorists commuting (Tuesday) morning should slow down and be prepared for ponding of water on roads.”

Locations that could experience minor flooding include, according to NWS, the following: South Lake Tahoe, Alpine Meadows, Squaw Valley, Tahoe City, Kings Beach, Emerald Bay, Sugar Pine Point, D.L. Bliss State Park, Meyers, Grover Hot Springs, Carnelian Bay, Woodfords and Truckee.

On Monday, NWS reported that while the Truckee River’s level will rise, it’s not expected to breach flood stage this week.

Tuesday’s warning marks the latest development in another atmospheric river storm to hit the Lake Tahoe region; while some snow fell Sunday night, snow levels have risen since Monday morning to above 7,000 and 8,000 feet, creating rainy and dreary conditions at lake level and above.

The storm conditions forced the Washoe County School District to implement a 2-hour delay Tuesday morning for Incline Village schools.

Rainy and/or snowy conditions, meanwhile, are expected into the weekend at Lake Tahoe.

“To say there is some moisture coming our way today would be an understatement,” according to the NWS long-term forecast discussion for the region, adding that conditions as of Tuesday morning have “now put this atmospheric river in the moderate to strong category.”

The moisture plume from the AR is currently wider than the Sierra is long. The strongest moisture transport is expected to shift south slightly through the day, being aimed from the Tahoe Basin into Mono County by late afternoon,” according to NWS. “Then the AR plume is expected to weaken and narrow. Late tonight the narrower plume will move north reaching northern California tomorrow evening before the next storm Wednesday night into Thursday strengthens the plume and moves it back into the Sierra.”

Per NWS, the next waves of storms on Thursday-Friday will put snow levels above 6,500 feet to start, then higher as the weekend nears.

The rain that comes with it “will likely produce another round of rises on area creeks and rivers, aggravating flood risk in the poor drainage areas already impacted from the early week storms,” officials said.