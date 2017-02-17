Lake Tahoe weather: Foot or more of snow possible Friday; then more rain | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for the greater Tahoe-Truckee region from 7 a.m. Friday thorough 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

According to NWS, the heaviest snow is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Below 7,000 feet, 4 to 8 inches of snow is forecast, with up to 1 foot west of Highway 89. Above 7,000 feet, 8 to 14 inches of snow is possible, with the chance for up to 18 inches across Sierra ridge tips.

Snow levels are at 5,000 feet as of Friday morning, then rising to near 6,000 feet Friday night.

“Expect slick and snow covered roads today and tonight. with travel delays and chain controls likely on most highways around the Tahoe basin,” according to NWS.

Visit the California Department of Transportation website and Nevada Department of Transportation website for road conditions.

Rain and snow showers are expected to linger into the start of next week when a “moderate to strong atmospheric river” will bring in heavy precipitation, including snow at high elevations, Monday. NWS issued a flood watch that will take effect Monday morning.

The Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe is among the waterways with the highest risk of flooding. The Truckee and Carson rivers are expected to remain below flood stage.

“Moderate to heavy rain and snow melt will contribute to increasing flows on rivers and streams with an enhanced flooding potential Monday and Tuesday,” NWS cautioned Friday morning.