Lake Tahoe weather: Foot-plus of snow blankets resorts on Christmas Eve | SierraSun.com

Christmas came early for those in the Tahoe-Truckee region who had fresh snow at the top of their wish list.

Tahoe-area ski resorts reported between 8 to 17 inches of new snow over the past 24 hours as of Saturday morning.

Boreal Mountain Resort led the way as of midday Saturday with 17 inches, followed by Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows with 16 inches. Below are other totals:

Boreal Mountain Resort: 17”

Diamond Peak: 10”

Donner Ski Ranch: 12”

Homewood Mountain Resort: 8”

Northstar California: 13”

Mt Rose Ski Tahoe: 14”

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows: 16”

Sugar Bowl & Royal Gorge: 18”

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Area: 8”

Tahoe Cross Country: 8”

Meanwhile, reports from people around Lake Tahoe ranged from 3 to 8 inches of new snow at lake level, according to a post on opensnow.com.

And more snow is expected.

“We could add another inch or two from snow showers this morning,” wrote Bryan Allegretto, snow forecaster at opensnow.com and author of the Saturday morning report. “There is a steady band of snow moving through from North to South this morning. It is moving slowly. So the total variance will adjust with the new storm totals tomorrow morning.”

Beyond Saturday, the National Weather Service is forecasting mostly sunny conditions with a high of 33 degrees on Christmas day.

Visit http://bit.ly/2hC1RIM to get up-to-date information on area highway conditions.