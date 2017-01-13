Lake Tahoe weather: Mail service restored, but electricity remains an issue | SierraSun.com

Here are our past news stories related to this storm:

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The United States Postal Service has restored service to Lake Tahoe after conditions from extensive snowfall in the region forced it to suspend services.

A email announcement from USPS representatives Friday morning states that “A combination of access issues and lack of power forced USPS to temporary suspend service at nine area offices. Currently, Homewood, Tahoma and Crystal Bay have mailbox service only, but there are no retail offerings until power is restored.”

About 4,000 customers are currently without power on Lake Tahoe’s north and west shores, according to a statement from Liberty Utilities Friday morning.

The outages are mostly between Emerald Bay and Tahoe City, where a power line came down a few days ago and has been inaccessible due to ongoing avalanche danger.

The company plans to use a helicopter to assess some of the damage today, and has reported that they are hopeful power can be restored to those customers within 24 to 48 hours.

Falling trees and branches continue to be an issue in the area, and the company is reminding customers to never attempt to remove lines on the ground. Call 911 if you believe downed lines pose an immediate risk or if you have an emergency situation that requires power.

Truckee Donner Public Utility District customers in the Presser Lakeview area, meanwhile, lost power again Thursday evening around 5:30 p.m.

According to the TDPUD website, which was last updated at 5:50 p.m. yesterday, “Within the 600 customers currently out of power, there are approximately 10 main incidents plus a larger number of isolated homes with damage to their individual power feeds.”

As of 10:30 a.m. today, customers in that region reported that they are still without electricity.

Look for updates to this story as we’re able to provide them Friday.