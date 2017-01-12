Lake Tahoe weather: Truckee to declare emergency, more snow coming | SierraSun.com

Road closures and other dangers

Most Tahoe-Truckee highways, especially Interstate 80 and U.S. 50, will be subject to roving closures and delays Thursday as the storm continues.

• Check out Caltrans’ “QuickMap” for road conditions and chain requirements at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

• An avalanche warning remains expired Wednesday for the region, according to NWS. Still, danger is considerable, so visit http://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/ to stay up to date with warnings and slide potential.

• Schools throughout the Tahoe-Truckee region and in Incline Village are closed yet again Thursday due to the weather and safety concerns. Incline schools will also be closed Friday.

• What do in a power outage? Click here for helpful tips and hints from the American Red Cross on energy conservation and more.