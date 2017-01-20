Lake Tahoe weather: Schools closed; 6 more feet of snow forecast | SierraSun.com

Are you prepared?

The recent spate of winter storms has caused power outages, avalanches and plenty of other dangers across the region.

On Tuesday, Liberty Utilities spokesperson Kathy Carter said that Tahoe-Truckee customers should be prepared for power outages in the coming storms.

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District also issued a statement on Tuesday that including a warning about possible outages resulting from the coming storms, and urging customers to be prepared.

Placer County did the same, advising Sierra residents and businesses to monitor buildings, propane tanks and natural gas lines for signs of excessive loading due to heavy snow. Further, residents and businesses should check roof vents, chimneys and flues for blockages from to snow build-up.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District announced in a press release on Tuesday that a warming center and cellphone charging station will be opened again over the weekend for residents without power at the Tahoe City Public Utility District office at 221 Fairway Dr. in Tahoe City.

Residents can visit http://placer.ca.gov/emergency/winterstorm to learn about sandbag locations, emergency tips and more from Placer County.

The town of Truckee also has a Storm Event Information Source website.

On the Nevada side, Incline Village/Crystal Bay residents can go to http://www.washoecounty.us/outreach for storm and other updates.