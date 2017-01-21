Lake Tahoe weather: Voluntary evacuation for Alpine Meadows residents | SierraSun.com

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Placer County Office of Emergency Services issued an emergency alert at 10 a.m. Saturday encouraging a voluntary evacuation for residents of Alpine Meadows due to the risk of avalanche.

“The advisory is in effect for residents for all areas of the valley, and may become a mandatory evacuation if conditions worsen,” according to a county news release. “An already considerable avalanche danger throughout the Sierra is likely to increase in many places in eastern Placer County as Sunday’s storm moves in.

“If residents choose not to evacuate, they are urged to closely monitor conditions and be prepared to evacuate quickly if they deteriorate.”

According to the Sierra Avalanche Center, avalanche danger is “considerable” Saturday as a major winter storm continues to dump heavy snow throughout the region and figures to intensify Saturday night and most of Sunday.

“Human triggered wind slab and storm avalanches are likely today. Natural avalanches are possible,” according to the center’s Saturday morning alert. “… Some large and destructive avalanches could occur. Dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Carefully evaluate the snowpack and the terrain before committing to any slopes.

“As another strong winter storm impacts the region (Saturday night) through Monday morning, the avalanche danger will increase.”

There have been several reports of slides and avalanches in the region the past few days, according to the center. As of Saturday morning, there have been no reports of injuries or lost skiers.

For updates on avalanche conditions, visit http://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/.