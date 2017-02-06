Large boulder removed after blocking lane of Tahoe highway (update) | SierraSun.com

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

NDOT reported around 1:30 p.m. that the large boulder blocking the right eastbound lane of Hwy 50 has been removed by Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. using specialty equipment.

“Now that the boulder has been removed, the roadway surface will be evaluated to determine if impacted sections of roadway need to be repaved,” according to a release from the agency. “All lanes of U.S. 50 are anticipated to reopen this afternoon, but minor lane closures and travel delays are to be expected as final roadway repairs are made over the coming days.”

The original story from Monday morning is below.

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A large boulder from a mudslide is blocking one lane of U.S. 50 eastbound near Glenbrook, and the Nevada Department of Transportation expects it to take at least a couple of days to be removed.

NDOT spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said that they are currently in discussions with local contractors on the safest and most efficient way to move the massive boulder.

The boulder blocking the right EB lane US50W/Logan Creek pic.twitter.com/UkSm1vlbsZ — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthern) February 6, 2017

“There still remains two westbound and one eastbound lane open,” said Ragonese. “We are expecting at least a couple of days to get it all cleared up.”

The National Weather Service in Reno warns drivers that with more rain and snow on the way, there could be more mud and rock slides.

The incident occurred amid the latest in a series of wet atmospheric river storms to to hit the Tahoe-Truckee region.