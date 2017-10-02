Las Vegas shooting suspect owned home at Somersett in Reno

The suspect in the deadly shooting in the Las Vegas strip on Sunday, Oct. 1, owned a home in Reno, Nev., about 30 minutes east of Truckee.

Stephen Craig Paddock is listed as the owner of a residential property in the 1700 block of Del Webb Parkway West, according to Washoe County Assessor property data. He had owned the 1,410-square-foot home since June 2013.

Paddock killed at least 50 people on Sunday night when he opened fire on concertgoers from a nearby hotel, authorities said.

The shooting occurred during the Route 91 Harvest Festival shortly after 10 p.m. About 22,000 people were in attendance at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said he took aim from a Mandalay Bay hotel room in which he had been a guest. His body was later found in the room, which was located on the 32nd floor of the hotel across the street from the country music festival site.

"We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry," said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo at a news conference.

About 406 other people were transported to area hospitals as a result of the shooting. Among the dead, was an unidentified Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer, who was off-duty at the time.