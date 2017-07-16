Liberty Utilities: Do not fall for phone scam in South Lake Tahoe | SierraSun.com

Liberty Utilities is once again warning customers not to fall for an aggressive phone scam circulating in South Lake Tahoe.

In the past two days, customers have contacted the utility company indicating they received a phone call from someone posing as a Liberty Utilities collections representative and threatening to shut off their power if payment is not made within a specified period of time, according to a press release sent Thursday. The scammers tell customers that Liberty’s billing system is down and demand payment via gift card.

In some instances the caller has specific customer information such as last payment amount. Liberty is unaware of how this information has been obtained.

Unfortunately, Liberty reported, at least three customers have made payments to these scammers totaling $2,500.

Liberty customers are advised to not respond to a payment demand of this type if they receive it. Specifically, customers should not provide any payment type information over the phone.

Liberty Utilities representatives do not place such calls or send emails to customers demanding payment. Liberty encourages customers who receive such a call or email to contact the company at 1-800-782-2506.

Liberty has called the scammers and informed them that they have been reported to the police.

Scammers commonly pose as a utility or other service provider. In February, NV Energy issued a warning to customers after receiving reports of similar scam attempts.

“We want our customers to be aware of these deceptive calls so they can avoid possibly compromising their personal information or losing money,” Micah Kennedy, Liberty’s Environmental, Health, Safety & Security manager, said in a statement. “Please contact our business office if you ever have questions about your account or service.”