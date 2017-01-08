LIVE COVERAGE: Flooding around Lake Tahoe, Northern Nevada | SierraSun.com

Rain continues to drench the Lake Tahoe Basin, Truckee and the region, where a flood watch is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.

Flooding has been reported in some areas in Truckee as well as South Lake Tahoe, and is much worse in the Reno area — things are expected to worsen overnight.

As of 7:30 p.m., Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Truckee and Donner Summit. Westbound is closed due to a “massive mud/snow slide,” according to the California Highway Patrol, while eastbound is “closed in the same area due to power lines down across the road.”

According to the National Weather Service in Reno, a total of 6 to 12 inches of rain could fall around Lake Tahoe through the duration of the storm, which rolled into the area Saturday morning.

The rain is expected to turn into snow overnight at higher elevations; according to NWS, a winter storm warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Monday through the same time Thursday, and as much as 4 to 8 feet of snow is possible.

Below is a live feed of tweets from local agencies, including the National Weather Service and others.