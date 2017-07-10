Live Coverage of the #FaradFire near Lake Tahoe and Truckee | SierraSun.com

To read the full news story click here.

A wildfire northeast of Truckee has grown to 600 acres and shut down Interstate 80 in both directions, authorities said.

The fire is 10 percent contained as of 6:07 p.m., CAL FIRE said.

The fire, which is located in the hills above the I-80 near the Farad Exit, was reported about 1 p.m. on Monday, July 10. The wind-driven fire quickly made its way up the adjacent hillside, and continues to burn in an area void of structures about 12 miles northeast of Truckee.

Eastbound motorists are being diverted at State Route 267, the California Highway Patrol said. Highway 50 and Mount Rose Highway are advised alternate routes.

There is no timetable for the I-80 to reopen. No injuries have been reported.

To participate in the conversation use #FaradFire on Twitter.