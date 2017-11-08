$35 million Truckee CHP Project takes shape

A $35 million California Highway Patrol (CHP) Facility in Truckee is taking shape in the east end of Pioneer Trail Road.

The facility, which is being built by Otto Construction of Reno on about 5.4 acres, will replace the existing CHP office in Truckee.

The project consists of a new 25,000-square-foot office building, according to details listed on Otto Construction's website. Additional buildings on the site will include a 750 square foot radio vault, a 750 square foot storage building, a 1,300-square-foot waste storage building, a 3350 square foot vehicle fueling area, and a 4300 square foot generator enclosure. There will also be an 89-foot-tall radio tower and a 35,600 square foot parking lot along with landscaping, fencing, and stormwater management improvements.

Construction is about 10 percent done, and the completed facility is anticipated for January 2019, according to the California Department of General Services, which oversees such projects in the state. Onsite construction for the site began in April.

"The construction process has been straight forward and timely. Completing the facility will allow the CHP to effectively continue its valuable service to those living in, visiting or passing through the Truckee region," said Jennifer Iida, public information officer for the California Department of General Services.

According to CHP, the project also includes adequate work space and storage for up to 51 future additional employees. The project is part of a statewide effort to replace aging or inadequate CHP field offices and other facilities.

Recommended Stories For You

Aesthetic impacts are among some of the issues the town had regarding the facility, a site Truckee officials are "generally supportive of," according to town staff. Because of past disputes, town staffers and state representatives met during a "tolling" agreement in May to meet, discuss and resolve any concerns.

Discussions led to CHP and the California Department of General Services making a commitment to the town to pay traffic impact fees for the project and retain as many trees as possible, said Truckee Town Manager Tony Lashbrook at a May 10 town council meeting.

The existing CHP Truckee Area Office at 10077 State Route 89, which reportedly does not meet seismic safety requirements and has other operational deficiencies, is expected to be decommissioned to allow for future use as a state-owned surplus building. If the state determines there is no other state use for the property, the property would be included in the annual omnibus surplus legislation and, upon enactment, would be sold pursuant to California Government Code Section 11011.

Staff writer Kelsie Longerbeam can be reached at 530-550-2653 or via email at klongerbeam@sierrasun.com