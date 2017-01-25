Achieve Tahoe’s Ability Bash set for Saturday at Squaw Valley | SierraSun.com

Achieve Tahoe’s Ability Bash set for Saturday at Squaw Valley
January 25, 2017
Achieve Tahoe will host its annual Ability Bash fundraising event on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6-10 p.m. at the Squaw Valley Conference Center.
This uplifting evening caps a week-long Military Sports Camp for veterans disabled in service to our country, and celebrates the achievements of these honored guests, as well as those of all the participants with disabilities who work with Achieve Tahoe throughout the year.
“As our organization celebrates 50 years of service this year, the Ability Bash is not only our annual celebration of the brave veterans who have served our country, but the accomplishments of all of our participants with disabilities,” said Haakon Lang-Ree, executive director of Achieve Tahoe. “Over the years, this event has been a tremendous way for us to raise awareness for the programs we offer, and to engage our community to become involved in what we do — whether by donating to the organization, or attracting more volunteers so that we can serve more people.”
Tickets can be purchased at http://www.achievetahoe.org for $150 per person, or a table for 10 for $1,500. Led by master of ceremonies, Andy Wirth, president and CEO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, the evening will feature a gourmet dinner, fine wines, craft beer, silent auction and raffle, as well as personal stories from Military Camp and Achieve Tahoe participants and more.
Event sponsorships and day-of donations will help fund Achieve Tahoe programs and support services for veterans, children and adults with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities.
Event sponsorship information is available at http://www.achievetahoe.org or by contacting Jason Smith, chief development officer at Jason@achievetahoe.org or 530.581.4161 x203.
This article was provided by Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. Visit http://www.squawalpine.com to learn more.
