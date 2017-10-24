April births at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee

The following are births for the month of April 2017 at Tahoe Forest Hospital.

Rafael Ezra, a boy, born to Eddie Rios and Janet Diaz-Nunez of Kings Beach on April 3.

Eric James, a boy, born to Robert Fish and Amber Belding of Oroville on April 4.

Louisiana Sky, a girl, born to Matthew Reardon and Amy Blakenship of Truckee on April 6.

Israel Flores Luna, a boy, born to Abraham Flores and Fabiola Luna of Truckee on April 10.

Vivian Sophia, a girl, born to Richard and Kimberly Varela of Truckee on April 11.

Dashle Weyland Beowulf, a boy, born to Nikolas Durfy and Tenaya Walter of Truckee on April 13.

Catori Rain, a girl, born to Christopher and Laurie Taylor of Tahoma on April 14.

Sophia Yvette, a girl, born to Juan Aceves and Monica Estrada of Kings Beach on April 18.

Melanie Yadira, a girl, born to Alejandro Gonzales and Veronica Garcia of Truckee on April 19.

Irie Jones, a boy, born to Jonah and Leanne Harjer of Truckee on April 20.

Ava Kaylee, a girl, born to Juan Rangel and Angelica Lopez of Truckee on April 25.

Jayda Lorraine, a girl, born to Darryl Hogan and Kathryn McClure of Truckee on April 25.

Rowan Kelsey, a girl, born to Alan and Tracy Feik of Tahoe City on April 26.

Nevie Orlando Candiotto, a girl, born to Franklin Orland and Charline Bennett of Tahoe City on April 29.