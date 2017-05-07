Bessie Minor Swift Foundation awards granted | SierraSun.com

Sierra Nevada Children’s Museum, dba KidZone Museum

Truckee, CA

$1,000.00

The Music Together program is held both at the museum with children and with families in Kings Beach. The focus of “Once Upon a Time… In the Woods” is child development with a special focus on literacy development of children at the age of 6 and under. Our funds will purchase books and support 8 sessions of imaginary play, reading and singing.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation, formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, awards grants to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills as well as programs that focus on languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas.

Since 2008, more than $450,000 has been awarded to 165 organizations in the communities where Swift Communications conducts business.

This year more than $73,000 has been awarded to 35 organizations, including four programs in Nevada County.

The deadline for 2017 grant applications was Feb. 15 and more than 175 applications were received. The Foundation grant criteria calls for detail about the number of people who will be impacted by the organization’s project and how significant a role the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation will play in the program. Further, applicants must provide a complete description of the project including objectives and strategies to meet those objectives, explain how the project will be evaluated and submit a budget. Recipients will report on their results and insights from their program once the projects are completed.

The foundation encourages those that were not selected to submit applications in the future. Applications will be accepted again starting Jan. 1 with a deadline of Feb. 15. For more information, visit the Bessie Minor website at http://www.bessieminorswift.org.