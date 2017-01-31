College fund set up for infant son of killed Tahoe ski patroller | SierraSun.com

A tax-deductible college fund has been set up for Canon Zuiches, the son of the late Joe Zuiches, a 42 year-old local resident who died last week while performing avalanche control at Squaw Valley ski resort, where he worked as a ski patroller.

Joseph Kurilo Zuiches is immediately survived by his wife, Mikki Zuiches, and their 10-month-old son, Canon.

According to the fund for Canon Zuiches, set up through local nonprofit CHARITYSMITH, Canon is a 2017 recipient of the Douglas F. Smith Memorial Fund, which has been offered since 1994 to a student, artist or athlete within the United States.

Donations to the “College for Canon Fundraiser” will be used to establish a 529 college fund for Canon. All donations are tax deductible in accordance with federal tax law.

Visit http://www.collegeforcanon.org to learn more and to donate. You can also visit https://www.gofundme.com/squaw-patrol-funeral-fund to donate to the GoFundMe account for Joe Zuiches.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $220,000 had been raised for Joe’s family.