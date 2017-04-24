Construction ahead | SierraSun.com

Ah, summer. It's a time for getting out on the lake, hiking in the backcountry and getting stuck in traffic around the lake. That's right — we've got another summer ahead that's chock-full of roadwork projects around the lake.

Roadwork around Lake Tahoe can only be done between May and October because of the weather, so the upkeep that mountain roads require and improvement projects must be done during this time.

We've rounded up the local projects planned for this upcoming construction season from CalTrans and the Nevada Department of Transportation.

TRUCKEE

Near Truckee, CalTrans crews have already begun working on Interstate 80 improvements. The site is located along the westbound side of I-80, from the state Route 89 on-ramp to Boca. Work began in March and is expected to continue through October, with possible delays lasting up to 20 minutes. Crews are working on emergency pavement removal and rehabilitation after the winter's dramatic storms left road conditions less than ideal.

WEST SHORE

Along Lake Tahoe's west shore, on state Route 89, three separate projects are planned, each with expected delays of up to 20 minutes. The projects are scheduled so that only two will occur at the same time.

The first project, which runs from May until June, will cover state Route 89 between Wilson Avenue and Granlibakken Road, and will include drainage improvements, road widening, paving, permanent striping and sign installations. The majority of work on this project is expected to occur between Ward Creek and Cedar Avenue.

The second project planned for the west shore this summer is a multi-year endeavor, with work this year lasting from May through October. The work will consist of phase 2 of what is commonly known as the "Fanny Bridge Project," and includes realignment of the Truckee River Bridge in Tahoe City ("Fanny Bridge"), as well as the construction of three roundabouts, a multi-use path, streetscaping and drainage improvements.

The third project slated for the west shore this summer is located just between Sugar Pine State Park and Meeks Bay. It will take place from July through October, and will include work on a shared-use path as well as drainage improvements.

EAST SHORE

On State Route 28, from Incline Village to U.S. Route 50 near Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park, crews will be working on water quality and safety enhancements. They will also be working on a shared-use path between Sand Harbor and Incline Village. Work on this project is expected to last from May through October this year.

Just farther south on the east shore, crews will be working near Logan Shoals on slope stabilization and erosion control, also from May through October.

South of Zephyr Cove, along U.S. Route 50 at Lakeshore Drive, work will be done on pedestrian safety enhancements between September and October.

Finally, along state Route 207 Kingsbury Grade, crews will be working on drainage repairs between the summit of Daggett Pass to state Route 206, from April through October.

All projects are expected to create traffic delays of up to 20 minutes.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE

From May through October, crews will resume work on a multi-year project that includes drainage improvements, road widening, sidewalk construction and paving. Work will be done between the "Y" where state Route 89 and U.S. Route 50 merge and the Trout Creek Bridge. Delays are expected to last up to 20 minutes.

