County seeks changes to resort association | SierraSun.com

Placer County staff and the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association held a town hall on May 3 at Granlibakken Resort in Tahoe City to discuss a proposal that could change how revenue from the Transient Occupancy Tax is spent.

According to a press release issued by the county on May 3, "In a move expected to increase investment in infrastructure and transit, Placer County staff is proposing to assume responsibility for leading community participation in prioritizing those projects, a service previously managed by the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association under contract with the county."

The county collects Transient Occupancy Tax, or a lodging tax, on overnight visitors who stay in a hotel room or short-term rental, such as an AirBNB. The resort association has historically reviewed applications and provided a recommendation to the county board of supervisors on how the revenue should be spent

But according to Placer County staff, $300,000 could be saved each year by "reducing duplicative coordination efforts and associated administrative costs."

Under county staff's proposal, which will require approval by the board of supervisors, the NLTRA would focus its efforts solely on marketing the region, and no jobs will be cut.

During the town hall on Wednesday, May 3, NLTRA board members Samir Tuma and Adam Wilson defended the resort association's current role, and questioned the timing of the proposal.

Additional public meetings are scheduled for Monday, May 8, from 5-8 p.m. at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach, May 11 from 4-6 p.m. at the Placer County Administrative Center in Tahoe City, and May 12 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Squaw Valley Public Service District conference room in Squaw Valley.

