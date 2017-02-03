Deputies investigating officer-involved shooting near Squaw Valley | SierraSun.com

Highway 89 remains closed between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows as the Placer County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that resulted from a hostage situation around 3 a.m. Friday.

The incident started around 1:40 a.m. when California Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull over a suspected DUI driver who was driving dangerously and erratically on Highway 28, according to a Facebook post on the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

CHP called off the pursuit minutes later due to safety concerns, and issued an alert.

A deputy saw the car on Highway 28, near Dollar Hill, again driving erratically, and attempted to pull him over around 2:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office reported. The male driver failed to yield, and a pursuit began.

CHP officers successfully deployed spike strips, and the car stopped on Highway 89 between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

The driver exited the car holding a female passenger hostage at gunpoint, and started walking toward a residential driveway. The man pointed his gun at deputies and at passing vehicles as deputies and officers attempted to negotiate with him.

“Fearing for the safety and lives of the hostage and the people inside the home where he was headed, deputies shot the suspect,” read the Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured.

Highway 89 will remain closed between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows for a significant time while the investigation is conducted, the sheriff’s office stated.