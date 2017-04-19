Digital expert to address technological change | SierraSun.com

Tahoe Silicon Mountain is pleased to welcome data warehouse expert Rob Klopp, who will present "Agile Government: How Technological Transformations Shift Organizational Culture" at Mountain Minds Monday.

Klopp, former chief information officer and deputy commissioner of systems at the Social Security Administration, will turn buzzwords, such as agile, cloud computing, and continuous integration into meaningful examples of how a large organization like the Social Security Administration can go through a complete digital transformation in a short period of time.

The Social Security Administration delivers checks each week that represent 5 percent of the country's gross domestic product. Come learn how it's possible to transform an organization with a legacy system into a recognized leader in government technological change.

Learn why true technological change is about more than technology and how shifting organizational culture is critical to success.

Mountain Minds Monday will be on Monday, May 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Pizza on the Hill, in Tahoe Donner, 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee. A $5 fee includes pizza and salad. Before and after the presentation, there will be time for networking.

The event will also be livestreamed and available online as it happens on YouTube: bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. New Leaders, Holland & Hart LLP and The Lift are sponsors of this month's event.

You can find Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a network of entrepreneurs and professionals who live and work in the Tahoe-Truckee area, on LinkedIn and Facebook. The network can also be found at TahoeSiliconMountain.com. Sign up for email meeting notices at http://bit.ly/TSMEmail.

For more information about Klopp view his blog at https://skylandtech.net/.