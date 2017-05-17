Disposing of yard debris is crucial | SierraSun.com

Creating defensible space around your house is an ongoing project and every resident's responsibility.

Not only is it the law to create defensible space in the 100 feet around your house (PRC 4291), it is really about being a good neighbor, doing your part to prevent a fire from taking hold on your property.

Go to the "Ready for Wildfire" website to learn more about creating defensible space, and to download CAL FIRE's new app. Don't let the big winter fool you, wildfire is coming!

If you are like me, piles of yard debris are building up from broken branches, dead shrubs, pine needles, and cones from the winter storms and my annual cleanup. Disposing of this vegetation is important for fire safety, but also to prevent the persistent bark beetle from making a home, and then jumping to your healthy trees.

The town of Truckee and the Truckee Fire Protection District are facilitating five different ways to dispose of the materials:

Neighborhood drop-off day. Large dumpsters will be located near your neighborhood. May 20 at Glenshire Clubhouse, Rodeo Grounds, and Fire Station 92 (next to high school). June 10 at Tahoe Donner, Rec Center and West End Beach. July 1 at Tahoe Donner, again (no dirt, rocks or bags).

Reduced rate dumpsters $60. Now through Sept. 30. Six-yard dumpsters delivered to your house on Wednesday, and picked up the following Wednesday. No bags. To reserve a dumpster call 530-583-7800.

Drop it off for free. Now through Oct. 31. Eastern Regional Landfill, self-service, no bags, identification required.

Green bags. Year-round. For small clean ups only purchase approved green bags. Set out no more than 4 per week.

Burning yard debris. Residents can burn yard debris. Get a free burn permit from any fire station. Check with your HOA, piles are 4 feet by 4 feet, daylight hours, person in attendance with water and only on approved burn days.

Go to keeptruckeegreen.org, truckeefire.org, and Readyforwildfire.org for more information.

Bill Seline is the fire chief at the Truckee Fire Protection District.