Do you have what it takes to earn a Pulitzer Prize? | SierraSun.com

The Pulitzer Prize is an annual award for achievements in newspaper, magazine/online journalism, literature, and musical composition in the United States.

Joseph Pulitzer, who had made his fortune as a newspaper publisher, established the award in 1917. The award is administered by Columbia University in New York City.

Prizes are awarded yearly in 21 categories. In 20 of the categories, each winner receives a certificate and $15,000 cash award. The winner in the public service category of the journalism competition is awarded a gold medal.

The Pulitzer Prize does not automatically consider all applicable works in the media, but only those that have specifically entered. There is a $50 entry fee. Notables in 2017 were Colson Whitehead's Underground Railroad, for Fiction; the Washington Post's David Fahrenthold, for National Reporting; Matthew Desmond's Evicted, for General Nonfiction; and Lynn Nottage's Sweat, which recently opened on Broadway, for Drama. Go online and explore these fantastic contributions to the human experience.

Pulitzer Prize journalism categories:

Public service: New York Daily News and ProPublica, for Sarah Ryley's series on New York Police Department-led evictions.

Breaking news: Staff of the East Bay Times, for their coverage of the Ghost Ship fire.

Investigative reporting: Eric Eyre of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, for his coverage of the West Virginia opioid epidemic.

Explanatory reporting: International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and Miami Herald, for the Panama Papers.

Local reporting: Staff of the Salt Lake Tribune, for their coverage of sexual assault at Brigham Young University.

National reporting: David A. Fahrenthold of the Washington Post, for his coverage of the question of Donald Trump's philanthropy.

International reporting: Staff of the New York Times, for reporting on Vladimir Putin's efforts to project Russia's power abroad

Feature writing: C.J. Chivers of the New York Times, for his feature on a Marine's life after the war.

Commentary: Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal, for her coverage of the election season.

Criticism: Hilton Als of the New Yorker, for his theater reviews.

Editorial writing: Art Cullen of the Storm Lake Times, for his coverage of Iowa's corporate agricultural interests.

Editorial cartooning: Jim Morin of the Miami Herald, for his political cartoons.

Breaking news photography: Daniel Berehulak, freelancer, for his photography of government assault on drug dealers and users in the Philippines.

Feature photography: E. Jason Wambsgans of the Chicago Tribune, for his photo essay on a child who survived a shooting in Chicago.

Arts and Letters

Fiction: The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead.

Drama: Sweat, by Lynn Nottage.

History: Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971, by Heather Ann Thompson.

Biography: The Return: Fathers, Sons and the Land in Between, by Hisham Matar.

Poetry: Olio, by Tyehimba Jess.

General nonfiction: Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond.

Music: Angel's Bone, by Du Yun.

