Free heart talks scheduled this month in Truckee, Incline | SierraSun.com

During the month of February, American Heart Month, Tahoe Forest Health System is focusing on helping the Tahoe-Truckee community understand the threat of heart disease and the importance of staying fit through diet and exercise.

Approximately every 25 seconds, an American will have a coronary event and about one every minute will die from one, making heart disease the leading cause of death in the United States.

It is also the major cause of disability. Coronary heart disease, often occurring after a heart attack, is the most common.

The good news is that a heart-healthy lifestyle can help prevent cardiovascular disease and improve heart health, even if a person has been diagnosed with a heart or vascular condition.

Although cardiovascular disease is responsible for one-third of all deaths in the United States, maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle that includes a balanced diet and regular exercise can prevent many forms of the disease.

Free heart talks

As part of American Heart Month, Tahoe Forest Health System is hosting a series of free heart talks in February from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Tahoe Forest Hospital Eskridge Conference Room, 10121 Pine Ave., Truckee.

For more information and registration, call 530-587-3769. The talks are as follows:

February 8: “Let’s Eat More Color,” with Betsy Taylor, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, who will discuss five reasons to add more colorful vegetables and fruit to your meals for your best heart health.

February 15: “Ask the Doc: Hot Topics in Heart Health,” with Tim Lombard, MD, Cardiologist, who will present the latest in heart health. Don’t miss this opportunity to ask the cardiologist about the latest trends in heart disease prevention.

February 22: “What Does Breath Have to do With It?” with Linda MacKenzie, RN, BCB, Certified Biofeedback Therapist, who will talk about how you can get to states of relaxation, mindfulness and coherence by learning to refine and self-regulate your breathing.

Also, similar talks are scheduled from 9-10 a.m. at the Incline Village Community Hospital, 880 Alder Ave., Incline Village, as follows:

February 10: “Let’s Eat More Color,” with Betsy Taylor, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, who will discuss five reasons to add more colorful vegetables and fruit to your meals for your best heart health.

February 14: “De-Stress Your Heart with Self Massage and Restorative Movement,” with Lucy Navabpour. Learn self-massage techniques with “The Roll Model Method” therapy balls to relieve areas of tension, relax and de-stress your heart.

Affordable Community Health Screenings

In addition to being educated about heart health and starting an exercise program, it’s also helpful to know you numbers.

Considering that, Affordable Community Health Screenings will be offered in Truckee on March 8, May 10, July 12, September 13 and November 8 of this year.

Testing is available for cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL and LDL, and will be available from 7-9 a.m. at the Tahoe Forest Health Clinic, 10956 Donner Pass Road, Truckee (inside the Medical Office Building). For more information about screenings, call 530-582-3277 or visit tfhd.com.

In Incline, the same testings will take place February 10, April 14, June 9, August 11 and December 8, from 8-9 a.m. at IVCH. For information about screenings, call 775-833-4100 or visit tfhd.com.

This article was provided by Tahoe Forest Health System. Visit http://www.tfhd.com to learn more.