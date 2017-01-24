Give Back Tahoe Giving Guide raises over $380K for nonprofits | SierraSun.com

From November 29 to December 31, 2016, the Sierra Sun and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation partnered once again to facilitate a year-end collective giving campaign.

The third annual Give Back Tahoe Giving Guide elevates the impact of local nonprofits to a broader network of donors and volunteers to raise funds for our nonprofit community and strengthen our entire region.

Thanks to all of you, the 2016 Give Back Tahoe Giving Guide was a huge success. In our third year, we engaged more community members, received more gifts and raised more dollars than ever before!

Through print, radio, social media, word of mouth, and donations, our community rallied around what we value most.

From caring for our families and animals, to stewarding our environment and arts, from developing regional infrastructure to providing opportunities to grow and explore, you invested in this place that you love.

Below are highlights of this year’s campaign:

$382,336 total dollars infused into the North Tahoe-Truckee region.

1,217 total gifts donated.

$62,157 matching gifts leveraged.

339 donors gave to a nonprofit for the first time.

$45,000 in TTCF donor provided Challenge Grants.

TTCF donors offered $45,000 in Challenge Grants to inspire giving. The nonprofits arrived with strategy and enthusiasm, engaging their staff, volunteers and boards as campaign ambassadors.

Thoughtfully produced social media posts and videos converted followers into donors and donors into cheerleaders. The nonprofits cheered one another on even while racing for thousands of dollars, exchanging texts up to the final minutes.

The Giving Guide illuminates the impact of giving together as we connect donors and nonprofits through a shared vision of community. When the entire region rallies around the things that make North Tahoe-Truckee so amazing, we embody the power of community.

On behalf of our entire community, we want to thank all of you, as well as the Riley Family (owners and operators of Sears Hometown Stores and sponsors of the printed Giving Guide), 101.5 KTKE Truckee Tahoe Radio and our Challenge Grant donors for making this a fantastic third year!

To learn more about the Give Back Tahoe Giving Guide, visit ttcf.net.

Sincerely,

The staffs at the Sierra Sun and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation