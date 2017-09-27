Glass Half Full: Getting attitudes appropriately tuned

As September flew by and we were caught with an early winter storm before we officially entered fall, one does pause and contemplate the winter ahead. Was last week a false alarm, or should we gear up our snow blowers? The aspens have not yet turned, and there is snow on the ground. I suspect that October break week is going to lead us in one direction or another.

Whatever lies ahead, there is little we can do to control it, so we might as well ensure that our attitudes are appropriately tuned. It helps to work with children, on that score. Snow flurries are magical; the possibility of snow days a dream to come true. Power outages, back-up generators, chains, and rising utility bills simply don't factor into their visions of winter.

The freezing rain outside my office window as I write this is not a huge help, as I attempt to follow my own advice regarding attitude tuning. I suppose there is appeal to things like cozy fires, crockpot soups and stews, soft fleeces, good books, time to catch up with the Netflix series ignored when daylight lingered. At least we have a full month left before the dark envelopes us at both ends of the day.

Several minutes later, the rain has turned to snow and transformed the world outside to a virtual snow globe. Small children, whose parents are vainly attempting to hustle them into warm cars, delightedly raise cherry cheeks and open mouths to taste this new precipitation, and I am transformed from grump to guardian of that delight.

Over the days ahead, leaves will inevitably turn gold, setting the mountainside alight with their streams. I find myself anticipating that bend in Mount Rose Highway, between the upper and lower entrances to the ski area, where that one particular river of aspen astonishes and thrills us every year.

We may not have control, but we do have choice. We all know lovely folks who moved to Tahoe "permanently," only to be aghast at the realities of winter. Many of them hightailed it back down the mountain. We are not they. We Incliners choose to embrace every season and be glad of it. We know we are the lucky ones — sometimes inconvenienced, but never regretful. It's probably time to pack away swimsuits and dig out the boots.

Recommended Stories For You

Having lived in places where the seasons never truly changed, I consider those boots and fleeces, and parkas and snow to be blessings. Feel free to remind me of that sentiment in the months ahead.

Ruth Glass is headmaster at Lake Tahoe School. She can be reached for comment through her blog at http://www.laketahoeschool.org.