Healthy Now: Embrace Halloween with pumpkin cheesecake oatmeal

This column comes courtesy of Truckee Donner Recreation & Park District staff and members, inspiring creative, active lives for a healthy mountain community.

Preparation: Prepare oatmeal as usual. Stir in pumpkin puree, brown sugar, pumpkin spice, and vanilla. Top with crumbled graham crackers, a dollop of whipped cream cheese, and sprinkle with chopped pecans.

Remember that scene in "The Shining" where Jack Nicholson's wife read's her husband John's manuscript and discovers he has written hundreds of pages filled with "All work and no play makes Johnny a dull boy"?

Such a great, scary movie and perfect for Halloween. And such great words to live by: all work and no play is a dull way to go. At Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District we embrace that philosophy and this time of year we tend to swing a little more toward the "play" and less toward the "work."

The administration office is draped in cobwebs, there's a full sign-up sheet for the annual costume contest, and our pre-school children are counting the days until their Halloween Parade. For a huge treat make it to downtown Truckee on Friday, Oct. 27, to catch the kids in action. Cutest Mayberry RFD moment ever. The parade starts at 6 p.m. sharp at the Train Depot and everyone is welcome. Dress up your children and jump on in!

Our adult members know this end of October event means skiing is just around the corner, meaning the Truckee Ski & Snowboard Swap. Mark your calendars or pay full retail (now that's scary): Saturday, Nov. 4, at TDRPD's Community Recreation Center; the doors open at 7:30 a.m. for sellers and 11 a.m. for buyers.

So much going on, barely time to eat. (LOL) This recipe comes from Quaker Oats in New York City. Knowing our clientele are a health-conscious group, who also bend the rules here and there, they have taken our athletes go-to staple of oatmeal, added equally nutritious pumpkin and some seasonal flare. So delicious we have added a "Q" to our name as a thank you to Quaker Oats. The "Q" is temporary, but the recipe's a keeper.

