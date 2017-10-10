Healthy Now: Weird cookies from Truckee-Donner park district

That header does not infer we at Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District are weird cookies. No siree. But we have invented some.

Actually, we didn't invent these cookies, the kudos for this creation goes to Dr. Oz. Park & Rec has, however, improved on them, added some zip while still maintaining the cookies' healthy properties.

And we have introduced them to our members, many of whom are in training for long hikes and climbs now that the weather has cooled off a bit. With all the fuss about staying away from carbohydrates unless you are doing a marathon or long distance trek, you are probably wondering why the TDRPD staff — the local bastions of health and fitness — have been circulating these cookies amongst our mainstream members.

Yes they are loaded with carbohydrates, but these fall into the "good carb" family. A helpful rule of thumb when considering adding some carbohydrates to your diet is to eat those, which have a fiber attached to them. This does not mean you stick a prune between a couple of snickerdoodles. What you are looking for are carbohydrates, such as whole grains and oats, fresh fruit, and vegetables, such as sweet potatoes and squashes.

If you working on slimming down, then the less carbohydrates of any kind is the way to go. As was mentioned in an earlier "Healthy Now" column, carbs are stored as glycogen, which is your body's most easily accessible form of energy. If you run out, your body begins to turn fat into energy. Goodbye fat.

These cookies, however, do not cross into the bad food line. They are only one point on the Weight Watchers Smart Point plan and also very filling and satisfying. Members have started adding them to their backpacks, lunches for children, and their work bags and coolers. One or two for breakfast gives you a good dose of protein, fiber and natural fruit sugar to start the day right.

Our magic add-in? Pumpkin pie spice. I know, it took a real skunk's work team effort to come up with that. The whole process might have to be a line item in the TDRPD budget for 2019. Other good additions include raw nuts, unsweetened coconut, or dried cranberries. A one-quarter teaspoon of rum extract stirred into the banana mash makes for a delicious Banana Foster cookie. Stay away from adding chocolate chips, unless you really are running that marathon.

Our magic add-in? Pumpkin pie spice. I know, it took a real skunk's work team effort to come up with that. The whole process might have to be a line item in the TDRPD budget for 2019. Other good additions include raw nuts, unsweetened coconut, or dried cranberries. A one-quarter teaspoon of rum extract stirred into the banana mash makes for a delicious Banana Foster cookie. Stay away from adding chocolate chips, unless you really are running that marathon.