Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort’s Grand Lodge Casino gets $5 million renovation | SierraSun.com

After six months of work, the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino has finished a $5 million upgrade of its Grand Lodge Casino.

The resort officially debuted the newly renovated casino with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 30.

"We're a 20,000-thousand-square-foot casino, and every square inch of this casino got touched and renovated to some degree," Scott Ruhl, General Manager of Northern Nevada for Full House Resorts said. "We have very appealing ceiling and wall appointments. The bar top in the casino bar is newly renovated — stone tops, USB ports for phones, and all new machines."

Ruhl said the Grand Lodge Casino was last remodeled in 2001-02.

The casino's renovation features new carpeting, scenic murals, updated lighting, new slot machines, new table games and an updated look to the sports book.

According to Ruhl, a year's worth of work went into the design concept, resulting in an overall theme of what he called, "Rustic elegance."

"We wanted to maintain the mountain lodge look, put a fresh look on it, update it, and we're very pleased with the outcome," Ruhl said.

The work was done by PENTA Building Group, and took six months to complete.

"I've been doing this 41 years and they are the first contractor to actually come in and deliver it to me on the date promised," said Ruhl.

According to Project Manager Ruben Llamas, the job was divided into three phases, allowing for work to be done while the casino continued with its operations.

"It was a really aggressive schedule to begin with — really challenging," Llamas said. "But we had a good team. And that team spirit with the Hyatt ownership, is really what brought this project together … we came in under budget, on schedule."

The renovation included updating 50 of the casino's 250 slot machines, the installation of custom crafted table games, and also renovations to the poker and high limit areas, secondary slot floor and main bar. The final phase of the project was a full remodel of the main casino floor and all of its table games.

"We completely tore down both bars, completely renovated the entire main bar, a full renovation of the poker floor, carpet, overhead, new lighting, nice brand new chandeliers — just a full renovation of the casino floor," said Llamas. "It was quite a challenge."

The Grand Lodge Casino is part of the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, sitting on the shoreline of Lake Tahoe in Incline Village. Full House Resorts operates the Grand Lodge Casino under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization.

"We value our long-standing relationship with Hyatt and have been pleased to work together to create a casino environment that is comparable to the best in the industry," said Daniel R. Lee, President and CEO of Full House Resorts. "This AAA Four Diamond resort is truly unique, and this renovation further elevates the resort above its competitors in Northern California and Nevada."