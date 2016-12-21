Incline Village community comes together to ring in the holidays | SierraSun.com

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Announcements of Santa’s arrival blared through the loudspeakers outside The Chateau. Stepping inside, the warmly lit room was teeming with picture-frame decorating, ornament making, photos with Diamond Pete, button-making, live music, free hot chocolate/popcorn, and a bar.

People came out in droves to enjoy the Incline Village/Crystal Bay Community Tree Lighting and holiday festival on Dec. 17.

Two-year-old Marleigh McCloskey hit golf balls in the Pro Shop against a net and the new golf simulator as 8-month-old Isabella Hendrickson cried on Santa’s lap during her first visit with the Clauses.

“Marleigh said that she wanted ‘joy’ for Christmas, and I was so touched until I realized she was talking about that character from ‘Inside Out’,” said Mariah McCloskey, mother of a 2-year-old toddler.

When asked what the most unusual Christmas present request was, Mrs. Claus said, “A 9-year-old girl asked for a shoehorn.”

“Another kid asked for a can of olives — the large ones,” added Mrs. Claus.

Longtime Incline Village resident and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival volunteer Mary Malcolm and her son Jarrett enjoyed hot chocolate next to Boy Scout Troop 37 selling mistletoe for $4 a bag.

As part of the festivities, families rode around the 10th hole of the Championship Course via a one-horse sleigh on wheels (the 34-year-old horse carried over 103 passengers throughout the evening), and the Christmas tree outside The Chateau lit up at 6:45 p.m.

Rounding out the fun, it was announced that Alpine Realty International won the Incline Community Business Association’s storefront decorating contest.

Kayla Anderson is an Incline Village-based freelance writer with a background in marketing and journalism. Email her at kaylaanderson1080@gmail.com.