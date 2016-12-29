Incline Village community notes: Goodbye to a good, bad – and ugly year | SierraSun.com

At last we can say goodbye to 2016. It has been an interesting year and it is great to move forward into 2017. I hope the new year will bring happiness and good health to all and that Tahoe will remain white well into spring. As you celebrate the holiday, please be safe, have a designated driver or arrange for transportation.

If you have traveled through Tahoe Meadows this past week you know about the issues in the recreation area. It is dangerous driving through, and patience is needed, as those recreating seem to have lost all common sense. Drive with care, do not use sign language or verbal greetings. Remember: Stay calm, Tahoe.

As the year comes to a close if you are looking for last minute tax deductions, our local nonprofit organizations all have websites that are open 24 hours for donations. Or visit http://www.parasol.org for the complete nonprofit Wish List published in the Thanksgiving edition of the Bonanza.

Just a reminder to Save the Dates of Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, for the annual Incline Star Follies. Again this year, the Follies will happen on stage at Incline High School.

Happy Anniversary to Hal and Karin Paris on Dec. 29. Congratulations!

Birthdays to celebrate this week: Jim Dykstra on Dec. 29 and Carol Johnson on Dec. 30. Happy Birthday!

The Deal or Steal for this week is of course at Diamond Peak. IVGID Community Appreciation Week is Jan. 2-8, 2017. The residents of Incline Village and Crystal Bay can get free lift tickets with a valid IVGID Picture Pass or Punch Card. Diamond Peak season passholders with a valid IVGID Picture Pass or Punch Card will be provided free demo equipment rentals. Go enjoy!

