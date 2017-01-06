Incline Village community notes: Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow | SierraSun.com

The snow this week has been amazing, but we do not want rain to melt away the best snow for a long time.

Everyone needs to think snow! Please Mother Nature, do not rain on our parade of snow! Just a quick reminder about driving skills — some still need a little more practice before trying Tahoe roads.

Welcome a new business to the Village Center; Glasses Wine Bar is now open. Stop in to check out the wine selection and reading material. Plus they offer a locals’ discount!

A couple of upcoming events that should be included on your calendars. The annual Ullr Fest will begin Thursday, Feb. 2, at Diamond Peak. Plan to attend all of the fun activities but especially the Torchlight Parade. For more information about this event visit http://www.dpsef.org.

And another favorite event at Diamond Peak is Friday, Feb. 10. This is the Community Snowshoe Hike to Snowflake Lodge. Great event.

Oh yes, it is time! Happy Anniversary on Jan. 5 to my husband, Gerry.

A few Birthdays to celebrate this week: Tim Kelly on Jan. 4, Lori Parsons and Bryan Wallpe on Jan. 9, Michelle Geary on Jan. 10, and Karen Kuehnis on Jan. 12. Happy Birthday!

The Deal or Steal for this week continues to be at Diamond Peak. IVGID Community Appreciation Week continues until Sunday, Jan. 8. And beginning Monday, Jan. 9, Diamond Peak is offering special Learn to Ski & Ride packages as part of national “Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month.”

As always send in your birthdays, anniversaries and news, along with the best deals or steals you can find, before 5 p.m. on Tuesday to jeanmeick@aol.com.