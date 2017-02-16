Incline Village community notes: Let’s try again for that snowshoe hike | SierraSun.com

Last week was supposed to be the first community snowshoe hike up to Snowflake Lodge, but it was put on hold due to snow! So, let’s try again Friday, Feb. 17. Sign up at the Rec. Center or call 775-832-1310.

Remember that today, Thursday, Feb. 16, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is hosting the Community Blood Drive at the main fire station. To make an appointment, please contact the Fire District at 775-831-0351, ext. 0.

Monday, Feb. 20, is the Presidents Day holiday and many local businesses will be closed to let employees experience a long weekend. This includes the Donald W. Reynolds Community Non-Profit Center and the IVGID Administration Offices. It also means we can expect additional visitors all weekend in Tahoe.

Wednesday, March 8, is the annual SnowFest! Ladies’ Night Out Bunco Bash. This year’s event will raise money for the Gene Upshaw Memorial Cancer Treatment Center in Truckee, and for the family of Tyler (Team Ty Ty) Whisler, a 10-year-old local boy who is currently being treated in the Bay Area for a brain tumor. Contact Carol King for more information at 775-721-5205.

It is almost time for Incline Star Follies 2017. The 18th annual show is happening on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at Incline High School. Rehearsals are underway and the cast is working hard to prepare for this fun event. As soon as I hear that tickets will go on sale, I will include that information.

Birthdays to celebrate this week: Megan Warren on Feb. 19, and John Dollar and Lorri Waldman on Feb. 22. Happy Birthday!

The Deal or Steal for this week is to attend the Whimsical Spirit Art Exhibit and reception from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Center on Tahoe Boulevard. For information call 775-832-1606.

As always send in your birthdays, anniversaries and news, along with the best deals or steals you can find, before 5 p.m. on Tuesday to jeanmeick@aol.com.