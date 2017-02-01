Incline Village community notes: Ready for six more weeks of winter? | SierraSun.com

Well Thursday is Groundhog Day, and we learn if we will have six more weeks of winter or if we can expect an early spring.

Let’s all hope for more winter! Snow is the precipitation of choice at Tahoe. And don’t forget — the evening of Thursday, Feb. 2, is the annual Ullr Fest Torch Light Parade at Diamond Peak. Visit http://www.dpsef.org for details. This is always a spectacular event and the Snow Gods want snow!

Super Bowl weekend is here and time to enjoy all of the fun and activities of the event. I know lots of local businesses will be hosting specials. Good luck fans!

On Friday, Feb. 10, take a fun snowshoe hike up to Snowflake Lodge at Diamond Peak. This is the first community snowshoe hike of the season. To sign up stop at the Rec. Center or call 775-832-1310.

Sculptor and local resident, June Towill Brown is the speaker at the AAUW’s dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Non-Profit Center. She will present an entertaining personal story about how her illustrious career started with a glass of wine. Contact Kelley Werner at kwwerner​10@gmail.com or call 916-849-2057 to R.S.V.P.

Birthdays to celebrate this week: Victor Gutierrez on Feb. 2, Aimee LaFayette on Feb. 4, and Judith Simon on Feb. 5. Happy Birthday!

The Deal or Steal for this week is to attend the artist presentation by Soren Wolff at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Incline Village Library. This is a free event.

As always send in your birthdays, anniversaries and news, along with the best deals or steals you can find, before 5 p.m. on Tuesday to jeanmeick@aol.com.