Incline Village community notes: Snow, snow … everywhere you go there’s snow! | SierraSun.com

Wow, we finally can talk about the “Big Snow of 2017!” Yes, a “timeout” has been declared to let everyone get out and about before they drop the snowball again.

If you need help digging out, Tahoe is the perfect place for Snow Parties — invite everyone to your place for a snow party, pass out the shovels, place beverages in the snow banks and let the party begin — Party on Tahoe!

The annual Ullr Fest events begin Thursday, Feb. 2, at Diamond Peak. Don’t miss the favorite part of the event, the Torchlight Parade on Thursday, Feb. 2. For more information about this event visit http://www.dpsef.org.

Remember Last Tracks at Diamond Peak begins Feb. 4. For more information visit DiamondPeak.com or purchase tickets at guest services.

Friday, Feb. 10 is a chance to take a fun hike up to Snowflake Lodge at Diamond Peak. This is the first community snowshoe hike of the season. To sign up stop at the Rec. Center or call 775-832-1310.

The AAUW is hosting internationally renowned sculptor and local resident, June Towill Brown at its dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Non-Profit Center. She will present an entertaining personal story about how her illustrious career started with a glass of wine. Contact Kelley Werner at kwwerner​10@gmail.com or call 916-849-2057 to R.S.V.P.

Only one birthday to celebrate this week: Steve Pinkerton on Jan. 22. Happy Birthday!

The Deal or Steal for this week is to attend the Easel and Wine event from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Gus’ Barbecue. To register call 775-831-2623.

As always send in your birthdays, anniversaries and news, along with the best deals or steals you can find, before 5 p.m. on Tuesday to jeanmeick@aol.com.