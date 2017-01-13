Incline Village community notes: The wild, wild weather in the west | SierraSun.com

Oh boy, hard to explain all that we have experienced since last week in Tahoe. This definitely has been the week of the wild wild west of weather. I will be anxious to hear stories and cabin fever will be starting soon with so many days of no school!

As we prepare for the holiday weekend we might see people around again so prepare.

The Tahoe-Nevada Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is hosting Sierra Nevada College’s Provost and Executive Vice-President, Shannon Beets, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Non-Profit Center. The presentation will be on Women Leadership and Women Studies issues. RSVP is required to attend. Contact Kelly Werner at kwwerner10@gmail.com or call 916-849-2057 to RSVP.

Congratulations to our friends at Tahoe Family Solutions. They have moved into their new offices located in the old Dress the Party location in Village Center.

Now that the snow gods have remembered Tahoe plan to attend the annual Ullr Fest events that will begin Thursday, Feb. 2, at Diamond Peak. All fun activities but especially the Torchlight Parade. For more information about this event visit http://www.dpsef.org.

Also, Friday, Feb. 10, is the Community Snowshoe Hike to Snowflake Lodge. Great event.

Birthdays to celebrate this week: Chet Curtis and Candace Healy on Jan. 14, Gina Erb on Jan. 18, and JoAn Hagy on Jan. 19. Happy, Happy Birthday!

The Deal or Steal for this week Tahoe. We have the best playground around for winter. Be safe, enjoy!

As always send in your birthdays, anniversaries and news, along with the best deals or steals you can find, before 5 p.m. on Tuesday to jeanmeick@aol.com.