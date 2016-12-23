Incline Village community notes: Wishing a happy holiday season | SierraSun.com

Happy Holidays Tahoe. School is out, Diamond Peak is open and winter activities at Tahoe are amazing. Go enjoy our winter wonderland for the holidays.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Julie Elias will lead a Christmas concert for the community at The Village Church. The concert will also feature some of Julie’s favorite musicians, players from the Reno Philharmonic and guest soloist Justin Adams.

Most of the local nonprofit organizations will be closed during the holiday, but donations can still be made by visiting websites. Visit http://www.parasol.org for the complete nonprofit Wish List published in the Thanksgiving edition of the Bonanza.

Save the Dates of Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25. This is when the annual Incline Star Follies will happen on stage at Incline High School.

Happy Anniversary to Warren Kocmond and Janet Pahl. Congratulations!

Birthdays to celebrate this week: Bailey Rector on Dec. 23, Franny Bryan on Dec. 25 and Michael McCloskey on Dec. 26. Happy Birthday!

The Deal or Steal for this week is at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe. Stop in to visit the life size Gingerbread House in the hotel lobby. This will be up until January. Or head over to the Lone Eagle Grille’s outdoor fire pit and do s’mores under the stars.

As always send in your birthdays, anniversaries and news, along with the best deals or steals you can find, before 5 p.m. on Tuesday to jeanmeick@aol.com.