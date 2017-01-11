Incline Village news briefs: Mike Bandelin sheds interim tag at Diamond Peak | SierraSun.com

On Saturday, the Incline Village General Improvement District announced the promotion of Mike Bandelin to General Manager of Diamond Peak Ski Resort.

Previously, Bandelin served as the resort’s Interim General Manager during the 2015-16 season; as Mountain Operations Manager for 18 years before that; and held a variety of other positions at the resort over his 32-year tenure.

According to a news release from IVGID, Bandelin started at Diamond Peak (then called Ski Incline) on Nov. 16, 1984, after moving to the Tahoe area from his home in Arizona.

“Now, as Diamond Peak’s longest serving current employee, Bandelin looks to lead the resort through its ongoing Master Planning process and continue the tradition of excellent customer service Diamond Peak has become known for,” according to the district.

IVGID on Saturday also announced that New Jersey native Jay Rydd was hired in December as the new Mountain Operations Manager for Diamond Peak, his second stint at the resort.

Rydd comes to Diamond Peak after five years working for snowcat manufacturer PistenBully, where he helped design grooming machines, and also helped with sales, demonstrations and special events for the global corporation.

Rydd has deep roots in terrain park operations, having operated the Kingvale Terrain Project on Donner Summit for five years prior to joining PistenBully; served as the Lead Park Builder for Heavenly Ski Resort prior to that; and helped develop some of Diamond Peak’s first terrain park features as the Slope Maintenance Manager before moving to Heavenly.

Rydd has also spent time at Mountain Creek and Vernon Valley resorts as well during his 26-year tenure in the ski industry.

Jan. 13 Bonanza meeting canceled

The North Lake Tahoe Bonanza’s weekly community meeting this Friday, Jan. 13, has been canceled due this week’s extreme weather conditions.

The meetings had taken a 3-week hiatus surrounding the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays and were scheduled to resume this week; however, we are canceling this week because of the region’s sketchy driving conditions, coupled with avalanche danger and roving power outages

Meetings will resume at their regular time, 9-10 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Bonanza office in Ste. 206 at 925 Tahoe Blvd.

Several community leaders, residents and representatives from local and regional government agencies — including IVGID, TRPA, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District — regularly attend to offer updates and discuss issues that impact the community.

Questions about the meetings may be emailed to Bonanza editor Kevin MacMillan at kmacmillan@sierrasun.com.

Incline ESL classes have new location

The next session of Tahoe Family Solutions’ English as Second Language classes will begin Tuesday, January 17.

This evening will be both the first night of class and new student registration, and all returning and interested students should plan to attend the first night of class on Jan. 17.

Also, it’s important to note that Tahoe Family Solutions recently moved locations, and as such, the ESL classes will be held at the new TFS offices at 774 Mays Blvd., No. 13 (across from the Village Market in the Village Center where Dress the Party used to be).

For information or questions on the upcoming class, call Amy Guinan of TFS at 303-999-6374, or visit tahoefamily.org.

IVCB Republican Women announce new officers for 2017

The Incline Village-Crystal Bay Republican Women’s (IVCBRW) Club is beginning the new year with a new slate of officers: Linda L. Smith, President; Patricia Moser Morris, 1st Vice President; Ellie Dobler, 2nd Vice President; Ronnie Bayduza, Secretary; and Kathi Congistre, Treasurer.

Incline resident Carol Del Carlo, newly elected Nevada Higher Education Regent and President Emeritus of the Club, presided at the recent installation of new officers.

The Club, described by Congressman Mark Amodei as “one of the most dynamic Republican organizations in northern Nevada,” was very active during 2016.

“We worked to ensure a successful Presidential Primary Caucus and election, awarded scholarships to deserving young women from Incline High School, and ran a generous clothing drive for homeless veterans,” says Club President Linda L. Smith. “During 2017, we look forward to continuing our community activities including the annual voter registration booth at the Aspen Grove 4th of July Community Fair; as well as supporting our policy objectives during the 2017 session of the Nevada Legislature.”

The IVCBRW celebrated 51 years as a volunteer organization in July 2016.

The Club is 106 members strong and has 24 associate members, making it the second largest of the 20 Republican Women’s clubs in the State of Nevada.

New members are welcome and can join by contacting Shirley Appel at mrsradar@aol.com or 775-831-1505.

For more information, contact Club President Smith at llsmith2650@aol.com.