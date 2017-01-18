Incline Village news briefs: Nevada jobless rate is lowest in nine years | SierraSun.com

Nevada’s unemployment rate ended 2016 at 5.1 percent, the lowest in nine years. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Tuesday in a year-to-year comparison, the jobless rate was down 1.2 percent in December, compared with the same month in 2015.

The numbers came out just hours ahead of Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s scheduled State of the State speech.

Sandoval says he’s pleased the state is setting employment records. Unemployment peaked during the Great Recession at nearly 14 percent in 2010.

Chief state economist Bill Anderson says as a category, trade, transportation and utilities grew fastest in 2016, adding 9,000 jobs. Construction was up 10.4 percent over 2015, adding 7,200 jobs.

Feedback sought on Spooner State Park future

Nevada State Parks is currently planning improvements for the Spooner Unit of Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park and invites input from the public. Interested individuals may complete a survey at http://svy.mk/2iB51MX. The survey will be available through Jan. 31.

The agency is seeking input on ways to improve the experience at Spooner, with particular emphasis on expanding educational and interpretive opportunities.

Spooner Lake offers fishing, hiking, picnicking and a quick escape into nature. The Spooner backcountry encompasses more than 12,000 acres of forested open space with 50 miles of hiking, equestrian and mountain biking trails.

Incline attorney publishes take on vexatious lawsuits

Andrew N. Wolf was recently selected by the State Bar of Nevada Publications Committee to contribute a chapter in the new Sixth Edition of the Nevada Civil Practice Manual, published November 2016, by Matthew Bender/Lexis-Nexis in partnership with the State Bar of Nevada.

Wolf has rewritten “Chapter 27: Fees, Costs and Interest,” which details recovery of attorney’s fees, litigation costs and interest by the successful party in a lawsuit.

According to a news release from Incline Law Group — where Wolf is a partner — this resource explains the intricacies of how and when attorney’s fees, costs and interest can be recovered in Nevada courts, whether it be through an attorney’s fee clause in a contract, as damages in a lawsuit, or as sanctions for frivolous or vexatious litigation conduct.

The Nevada Civil Practice Manual guides attorneys in Nevada through virtually every civil procedure and practice “with expert analysis and comprehensive discussion of the Nevada Rules of Civil Procedure,” according to ILG.

“Attorneys and judges across Nevada use this important practice guide for reference on a daily basis, and it is a real honor to have been selected as a contributor,” Wolf said in a statement.