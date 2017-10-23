Interstate on-ramp to close Tuesday

Douglas motorists who use the northbound ramp from Highway 395 to Interstate 580 in Carson City will find their way blocked 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The northbound U.S. 395 on-ramp to the new section of Carson City Freeway will be closed for installation of updated roadway sign panels. The closure could be shorter in duration, based on construction and weather factors. The road should reopen in time for the Tuesday evening commute.

Motorists will still be able to access the Carson City Freeway by stopping at the Highway 50 and South Carson Street traffic signal and turning right onto the new freeway.