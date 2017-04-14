Investigation into Sacramento woman’s death continues | SierraSun.com

The investigation into the death of Pamela Suwinsky remains ongoing.

Suwinsky, a 62-year-old Sacramento resident who was reported missing on April 3 in South Lake Tahoe, was discovered Sunday in the Upper Truckee River by a diver team with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

While the body was identified as Suwinsky, a cause of death was not immediately known. An autopsy was performed Tuesday, however, the results were not available as of press deadline. The investigation remains open.

Sunday's discovery brought a devastating end to what had grown into an increasingly urgent search for friends and family members.

“Since finding out that Pam was missing on Wednesday, we have heard from so many of her loved ones, friends and acquaintances, and it warms our hearts to know that so many peoples’ lives have been touched by this special lady.”STATEMENT FROM FRIENDS ABOUT PAMELA SUWINSKY

In a statement later that day, friends described Suwinsky as a person with a "huge heart" who touched "many peoples' lives."

"As you can imagine this is not the outcome we had hoped and prayed for. We are devastated. Since finding out that Pam was missing on Wednesday, we have heard from so many of her loved ones, friends and acquaintances, and it warms our hearts to know that so many peoples' lives have been touched by this special lady."

The statement also included a thank you for local officials who aided in the search and the South Lake Tahoe community.

"We want to extend our thanks to all of those that participated in the search efforts, particularly the authorities in the Lake Tahoe area, including the local police, sheriff, fire and search & rescue personnel. A huge thank you also to the community of South Lake Tahoe, including those that helped with the search and the many community members that were praying right along with her family and friends."

Suwinsky was reported missing around 10 p.m. April 3 by a long-time friend and ex-husband. The man told police that Suwinsky left the Motel 6 in the 2300 block of Lake Tahoe Boulevard between 1 and 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to an earlier press release. He did not know why she left or where she would have walked to.

Suwinsky fell the night before in the parking lot and cut her lip and chipped her tooth, the man told police.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department asks anyone with information related to this case to call the detective division at 530-542-6100.