Las Vegas mass sshooting survivor: ‘I had no idea if I was going to live’
October 2, 2017
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Hidden painted rocks the latest craze sweeping across the South Shore
- Water, compliance issues bring cannabis advocates, Nevada County officials to the table
- Nevada County expects almost $13 million in gas tax cash over 5 years
- Sierra history: Top 5 snowiest winters ever for the Truckee-Tahoe region
- One person killed in 16-vehicle crash Thursday on I-80
Trending Sitewide
- Las Vegas shooting suspect owned home at Somersett in Reno
- ‘E-motion’ brings electric-powered boating to Lake Tahoe
- Stand-up paddleboard building comes to Lake Tahoe
- Update: 59 killed; 527 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
- The Reebok Spartan Race World Championship returns to Squaw Valley this weekend