Lib Loop: Book or movie? Movie or book? | SierraSun.com

Have you ever noticed that some of the best movies started out as books? On the flip side, have you ever noticed that some of the best books make the worst movies?

Depending on which phrase you use, I bet it was determined by the order you either read the book first, and then watched the movie, or you watched the movie first, and then read the book. I don't know about you, but if I've read the book first the movie is terrible!

If I watch the movie first and later find out it was first a book, I don't dare go read the book, as I know it will spoil the good movie. I think this is a great selling point for books and reading.

The human imagination — your personal imagination — is so much more brilliant than any film producer can conjure up. In fact, if I've read the book before the movie, I am constantly comparing my imagined characters with those the film producer imagined for me and am often quite disappointed.

Through the ages, authors have proven they are the best storytellers. That being said, there are some books turned into movies that are coming out soon that I am looking forward to seeing. R.J. Palacio's "Wonder" comes out later this year; Jeannette Walls' memoir "The Glass Castle" is due for a release soon; Madeleine L'Engle's "Wrinkle in Time" comes out in 2018; as does H.G. Wells' "The Invisible Man" staring Jonny Depp.

I urge you to come to the library and grab the book before you se the movie! Let your imagination soar visualizing the characters and setting, and then go watch the movie and shout at the movie screen all the wrongs the movie producer made. All your North Tahoe Libraries have these books, and will have the DVDs of the movies when they are released.

What better way to beat the summer heat than to read a great book or watch the film adaptation. You know — libraries are pretty darn cool!

Incline Village

Wednesday, July 19, at 4 p.m.: Bilingual Story Time. For children of all ages, with a focus on enjoying literacy and language as a family. Stories, songs, and activities offered in both English and Spanish.

Thursday, July 20, at 11:15 a.m.: Toddler Time. Enjoy stories, music, and movement! Best for children ages 18 months – 3yrs.

Friday, July 21, from 2-4 p.m.: Lifescapes. A senior memoir-writing class. Join us as we write and share our memoirs. New members always welcome.

Monday, July 24, at 4 p.m.: Incline High School Summer Vacation Reading Club. Join us for reading support, games, movies, and snacks.

Kings Beach

Thursday, July 20, from 3-4 p.m.: "iPhones Explained." Learn how to fully use this amazing tool!

Friday, July 21, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.: "Acrylic Painting 1,2,3." Beginning painting. Ages 10 and up.

Tuesday, July 25, from 10:30-11:00 a.m.: Preschool Story Time explores "Wiggly Tales" books, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

Tahoe City

Crafts are waiting for you. Our summer craft station is available whenever we are open and we have five choices of projects.

Storytime for the 5 and under set and their caregivers is Thursday at 10:30. Join us!

Truckee

We are having Summer Story Time on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. through August 15th.

Legos in the Library on Saturdays in July from noon to 1 p.m.

We have two storytelling events in July: Lucinda Delorimier on July 19th at 4 p.m., and Izzi Tooinsky on July 26 at 4 p.m.

Amanda Mongolo is Programs and Outreach Librarian at Washoe County Library System – Incline Village, 845 Alder Ave., Incline Village, Nev. For more information call 775.832.4130 or email at amongolo@washoecounty.us.