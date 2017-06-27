Lib Loop: Check out hiking trail maps at local libraries | SierraSun.com

Blooming wildflowers, sunshine and heat; vast amount of cars with kayaks and paddleboards strapped to the top; the smell of barbecues going in the evening; restaurants and beaches full of people.

I think it's safe to say summer has finally hit Tahoe! Before you go out on that hike, or stroll down to the beach, stop by one of the libraries for hiking trail maps to explore a place you've never been before.

You can also get a local's advice by asking a librarian where the best hidden beaches are, or where the best lookouts are to take in the view of the lake. If, after a long day playing in the sizzling summer sun, you find yourself hot and tired we welcome you to spend a relaxing afternoon in the library enjoying a performing arts program, magazine, newspaper, or book.

The air conditioning is pumping and the pillows on the couch have been fluffed. We'll see you at the library, or out and about enjoying our Tahoe towns.

Incline Village

Wednesday, June 28, at 4 p.m.: Family Story Time — stories, songs, movement, and craft for children of all ages.

Thursday, June 29, at 11:15 a.m.: Toddler Story Time — stories, songs, and movement. Best for children 18 months to 3 years old.

Friday, June 30, at 4.p.m.: Red White and Tahoe Blue Kids Bike Decorating. Children bring you bikes to decorate for the RWTB Kids Bike Parade. Supplies will be provide, but you can always bring yours too.

Friday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m.: Artist's Presentation featuring art by mosaic artist Troi O'Rourke, and mixed media art by artist Ellen Beauregard.

Our summer reading program has started. Sign up today at http://www.washoecountylibrary.us to join the fun!

Kings Beach

Friday, June 30, at 3-4:30 p.m.: "Tie-Dye and Hair Chalking." Join us for this fun, free event! Bring a 100 percent cotton item to dye.

Monday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Annual Friends of the Library Book Sale! Come find some great books for a great price!

Tuesday, July 4. Closed.

Our summer reading program is in full swing! Stop by and sign up to earn incentives.

Tahoe City

Tahoe City Library: Signups for Summer at your library are blasting off. All ages are encouraged to drop in to sign up for our summer long program. Our week one craft explored center of mass with a fun robot craft. Come see what we have up our sleeve for week two.

Truckee

Summer Stories session starts at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, and goes through Aug. 15.

Our summer reading events begin in July! Stay tuned.

Amanda Mongolo is Programs and Outreach Librarian at Washoe County Library System at Incline Village.