Lib Loop: Check out new tech program at library

Where are all my techies at?

I need you to come tech-out and geek-out with us in a fun-filled Tech Tuesday program. Every Tuesday from 4–5 p.m., at the Incline Village Library, we will be featuring a fun, cool way to learn about technology and discover all the different ways we can use tech in our everyday lives.

We will rotate in different activities every week, such as building structures with K'nex, 3D printing, building computers, tech destruction, computer coding, and much more. The second Tuesday of the month will be devoted to our engineering lab taught by University of Nevada, Reno students. Don't miss out!

Tuesday afternoons at the library is the place to be. Remember, you can find information on different types of technology at all North Lake Tahoe Libraries.

Incline Village

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 4-5 p.m. Family Story Time. Children from birth to 6 years old can enjoy books, songs, rhymes, and movement activities while building language and literacy skills.

Thursday, Oct 26, 11:15-11:45 a.m. Toddler Time. Stories, songs, finger plays, and wiggle action are part of the fun. Designed for children 18 months to 3 years, but all ages are welcome.

Kings Beach

Thursday, Oct. 26, 3-4 p.m. "New Trends in Social Media." Join us for this free and informative class.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Story Time. Halloween fun! Halloween stories, songs and craft. Wear a costume and receive a treat!

Pumpkin Palooza continues! Bring your decorated pumpkin for display and earn a reward through Oct. 31.

Tahoe City

Get crafty at the Tahoe City Library. Not only do we have craft-to-go bags you can grab for your child, we also have a large selection of craft books that might fire up your imagination.

Truckee

Oct. 31, all day — all ages. Halloween Hi-Jinx.Trick-or-Treat Story Time, "POE"try & Ghoulish Rhymes, Spooky BINGO, Funny Fortune Telling, Mad Science: Ghostbuster Slimers, Halloween crafts, music, and coloring!

Nov. 17, 3-5 p.m. Library open house. Come visit and see the changes at the library. Connect with program leaders to learn more about what the Truckee library has to offer you and your family. Now is a great time to get your library card. The kids room will be offering Family Tech Night from 4-5 p.m. There will be Spanish interpreters and refreshments.

Submitted by Amanda Mongolo, Programs and Outreach Librarian at Washoe County Library System – Incline Village, 845 Alder Ave. Call 775.832.4130 or email at amongolo@washoecounty.us