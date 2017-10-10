Lib Loop: Dispelling the shushing librarian

Librarian hobbies: being owned by cats, knitting cardigans, reading books, shushing. Just kidding! (If I find myself shushing someone, something has gone terribly wrong.) I bet that your vocation in life has some stereotypes about it that make you roll your eyes. Welcome to the club.

If you had a shushing librarian in your past, please give us a chance to dispel that memory with a new one. I promise. No stern looks, no shushing. September was national library card month, but we give cards out year-round. Become a member or dust off the card that has been sitting in the miscellaneous drawer in the kitchen.

Tahoe City Library:

Thursday, Oct. 12. Storytime for five and under. Come show off your scarf dancing skills!

Our music CD shelves may have just the thing you don't know you are looking for.

Kings Beach Library:

Thursday Oct. 12, 3:00-4:00 p.m. Computers with Carl Leblanc of Tahoe Tech Group. Bring your questions to an expert!

Tuesday Oct. 17, 10:30-11:00 a.m. Preschool Story Time. Nice monster theme. Celebrate Halloween fun with books, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

Sixth Annual Pumpkin Palooza! Decorate a pumpkin and display it at the library. Prizes for first, second, and third awarded on Oct. 31. Wear a costume, get a treat.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m. "Blow Out Booksale." Find some great deals at our last book sale of the year.

Incline Village Library:

Friday, Oct. 13, 3:30 p.m. Spellbinders. Featuring Masters of Magic that will astonish you with their skills in the art of legerdemain as they present sophisticated close-up miracles that are perfect for the family. Not recommended for children under 6.

Friday, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. 3D Movie Night featuring "Hotel Transylvania 2."

Livia Lewin is the branch manager at the Tahoe City Library. She can be reached at 530-583-3382 or llewin@placer.ca.gov