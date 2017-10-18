Lib Loop: Literary jack-o’-lanterns in Kings Beach

The Irish brought the tradition of carving jack-o'-lanterns to America. Although there are many variations on the story, the jack-o'-lantern tale involves Stingy Jack, who led a wicked life, even cheating the devil his due.

When he passed on, St. Peter denied him entrance to heaven and the Devil denied him entrance to hell. He was instead sent to wander the Netherworld for eternity with only an ember in a carved turnip for light.

On Halloween night, the Irish hollowed out turnips and potatoes and placed a candle inside to ward off evil spirits, including Stingy Jack.

The Irish began to refer to this wandering ghoul as "Jack of the Lantern," and then, simply "jack-o'-lantern."

When Irish immigrants came to America in the 1800's, they discovered the native pumpkin, which was bigger and easier to carve.

Join us at the Kings Beach Library as we celebrate the season with our 6th annual Pumpkin Palooza! Bring your decorated (uncarved), book-themed pumpkin for display at the library. Awards will be presented on Oct. 31.

Kings Beach Library

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6:00-7:30. Friends of the Library meet to discuss upcoming events and share thoughts on books.

Tuesday, Oct.24. Bilingual Preschool Story Time explores a Halloween theme. Books, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

Please donate your retired glasses (prescription, readers, sunglasses) to help others see. Donations accepted through October.

Pumpkin Palooza is in full swing! Drop by a decorated (not carved) pumpkin that has a book theme. Awards will be presented on Oct. 31.

Incline Village Library

Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Tech Tuesdays. Come join the fun as we geek-out on all things tech and engineering. We'll be conducting experiments, building computers, coding, and much more!

Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Family Story Time. Come enjoy books, songs, rhymes, and movement activities while building language and literacy skills. Best for ages from birth to 6 years old.

Thursday, 11:15-12:15. Toddler Time and Stay & Play. Make friends while enjoying stories, songs, finger plays, and wiggle action. Best for children 18 months old to 3 years old.

Tahoe City Library

Thursday, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. Come get rowdy at story time! Really. We make noise. It is fun.

Grab our fall-inspired "Craft of the Month." Stick around and craft at the library or take home a fully assembled kit.

Anne Greenwood is the Branch Manger for the Kings Beach Library