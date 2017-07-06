Lib Loop: Local libraries more imaginative than online bookstores | SierraSun.com

One of the advantages of visiting your local library is the possibility to encounter the satisfaction of a serendipitous find.

Borrow what leaps out at you, and embrace the experience of your finds being blissful or dud. Libraries are set up for everyone, so what you find may or may not be up your alley. But it is a free experience to figure that out.

Online shops try to give you a chance at serendipity by pushing ideas at you, which are related to what you've been recently searching. But if you are buying a John Grisham book you don't necessarily need or desire their recommendations of other legal thrillers.

Online bookstores have trouble knowing that non-thrillers might also thrill you since your search terms send them down a singular path. The grocery is set up for serendipity, but being lured by a $7 box of cookies isn't necessarily hitting the same note as seeing a title leap out at you from a sea of free items at the library.

A wander through the aisles of a library allows you to be a magpie — pretty covers, books of odd shape and size, something on a table someone else has picked up and put down, a fab display of teen titles when you've never read a teen book before. Imagine what you might find! The only limit is how many items you want to carry home with you.

Tahoe City Library

July is a new month so that means new songs, rhymes, and flannel board silliness at the Tahoe City Library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. all month long. The more often you join us the better you will be at singing along with us.

Incline Village Library

Friday, July 7, from 12-5 p.m.: Book Sale Bonanza! Our annual summer book sale. All proceeds support the Incline Village Library.

Monday, July 10, at 4 p.m.: Incline High School Summer Vacation Reading Club. Join us for reading support, games, movies, and snacks.

Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m.: Tahoe Talks: Dotty Molt. Part of our Adventure Travel Series, the library will host Dotty Molt, who will be speaking about her six month journey across the country in her Jeep Rubicon, Ruby.

Kings Beach Library

Friday, July 7, from 2-3 p.m.: 'Wild Things!" — Come meet exotic animals and learn about their habitat and behaviors. Free family fun.

Tuesday, July 11, from 10:30-11 a.m.: Preschool Story Time presents: "Wiggly Tales." Books, songs, and wiggly fun.

We offer lots of in-house teen activities including: bracelet weaving, collage making, crocheting, spirograph, bananagrams, and more!

Livia Lewin is the branch manager at the Tahoe City Library, 740 North Lake Blvd., downstairs, Tahoe City. She can be reached at 530-583-3382 or email at llewin@placer.ca.gov.