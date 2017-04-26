Lib Loop: Story Time a vital component of early literacy | SierraSun.com

It has been proven time and time again that early literacy will give your little one a boost in all aspects of learning.

Story time has been a longtime staple in library programing; in fact, I remember as a little girl being so excited going to story time with my mother at our local library. Not only is story time a huge promoter of early literacy and building reading skills, it also builds children's confidence, and social skills.

Each one of your North Lake Tahoe libraries offers story times. There are several different types of stories times, from Toddler Time to Bilingual Story Time, and you are bound to find one that fits your family's needs.

I encourage you to make story time a staple in your children's lives. It's a beautiful time of bonding and having fun with your child.

If you are interested in specific story times at your local branch you can call Kings Beach Library at (530) 546-2021. Truckee Library at (530) 582-7846. Incline Village Library at (775) 832-4130. See you at Story Time!

INCLINE VILLAGE

Wednesday, April 26, at 4 p.m. Get moving with this special Yoga Story Time where music, books and partner poses with parents come together! All ages are welcome.

Thursday, April 27, at 11:15 a.m. We are offering the same special Story Time Yoga at Toddler Time! Best for toddlers 18 months to 3 years old.

Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the library after-hours as you join Associate Director of Trail Operations, Jennifer Tripp while she guides us along "America's Wilderness Trail" aka the Pacific Crest Trail.

Tuesday, May 2, at 4 p.m. Come and invent, play, and create with littleBits, the library's newest Idea Box

KINGS BEACH

Thursday, April 27, from 3-4 p.m. "Introduction to Emerging Technologies" What are the latest tech developments? Free computer class!

Tuesday, May 2. Preschool Story Time. Let's explore an "Owls" theme! Books, rhymes, and a craft.

April 23-29 Celebrate National Volunteer Week! We love our volunteers.

SIERRA NEVADA COLLEGE

11th Annual Sierra Nevada College Poetry Slam

Friday, April 28, from 6-9 p.m.

Patterson Hall (Dining Commons) on SNC campus.

Cash prizes are awarded for first, second and third place, with the winner claiming the title of Tahoe Slam Champion of the Year.

TRUCKEE

Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Time, for ages 18 months to 3 years.

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babes in Bookland, for ages 6 months to 2 years old.

Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Preschool Stories, for ages 3 and up.

Join Stay & Play for a half-hour after each Story Time.