Lib Loop: Take care of library books

There is no easy way to say this and I hope I don't disappoint too many people, but I don't really adore books. I love the information in books, but the book itself isn't something I revere.

So, yes, I have been known to dog-ear pages and leave books splayed open on the coffee table. Things which may make some of you feel a little lightheaded. But it is OK. We lovers of the information, and you who worship the form, can both get along. Because we all love something about the world of a book.

Libraries get that a copy of "Hop on Pop" may come back with a ripped page because a 3-year-old child can't contain their excitement and maul the book.

We get that you want to read that bestseller so badly that you take it to the beach and the sand which gets caught in the book will be there forever. We understand that there are books that inspire you to transcribe many passages that move you and that you need to keep it a few extra days out of love.

We also are resigned to the fact that a few of us will spill coffee or water or kombucha on a library book. And, the people who unfold the corners of the pages I have folded will have my eternal thanks.

Keep loving the books.

Tahoe City Library:

Craft of the month is back! Stop in anytime to craft a bit, while you are here or grab one to go.

Thursday, Sept. 21. Story time for children ages five and under. Come show off your scarf dancing skills!

Kings Beach Library:

Thursday, Sept. 21. "iPhones Explained". Learn some new tips and tricks, or bring your questions to this fun class.

Tuesday, Sept. 26. Preschool Story time explores an Autumn theme. Books, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

Banned Books Week, Sept. 24-30. The week brings together the entire book community in shared support of the freedom to seek and express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.

September is "Sign up for a library card" month. Sign up to gain access to all we offer: e-books, Wi-Fi, computers, classes, Fax, scanner, books and more!

Truckee Library:

Mondays, 4-5:30 p.m.: Free-Play at the Library

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.: Toddler Time

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.: Babes in Bookland

Thursdays, 4 p.m.: Preschool Story time with Music

Saturdays, Noon-1 p.m.: Lego Club

There will be a special tech program, Lego Mindstorms on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m.

Incline Village Library:

Wednesdays, 4 p.m. Family Story time! Enjoy books, songs, rhymes and movement activities while building language and literacy skills. Best for children birth to 6 months old.

Thursdays, 11:15 a.m. Toddler Story time! Stories, songs, finger plays and wiggle action are part of the fun. Best for preschool age children, but all are welcome.

Wednesday, Sept 27, 4 p.m. Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Story Salsa featuring bilingual storyteller Liz Mangual. She will weave together a rich tapestry of bilingual stories form "Latin lands."

Livia Lewin is the branch manager at the Tahoe City Library — 740 North Lake Blvd. – downstairs, Tahoe City, CA, 96145. She can be reached at 530-583-3382 or llewin@placer.ca.gov.